Aayush Sharma recalls his first encounter with Salman Khan; reveals how he expressed wish to marry Arpita Khan

Aayush Sharma, who was last seen alongside Salman Khan in a 2021 film titled Antim, recently opened up about the time he first met Salman Khan. He shared that the meeting took place quite late at night at Arpita Khan's house, who is Salman's younger sister. At that time, Aayush and Arpita were dating, and the latter had invited her partner to watch some television. Interestingly, Aayush shared that until then, Salman didn't even know that the two were dating.

Aayush Sharma on introducing himself to Salman Khan and expressing his desire to marry Arpita

In a recent conversation with Brut India, Aayush shared that when he first introduced himself to Bhaijaan, the latter "innocently" replied, "I'm Salman Khan." And, after the two exchanged pleasantries, Aayush left as he sensed that the situation was starting to get a bit uncomfortable. However, the very next day, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor called him up and asked him to meet.

During the interview, Aayush recalled that Salman had thoroughly done his research and the first thing he told Aayush was, “You’re a good boy.” Afterwards, when Salman asked about his future plans, Aayush said “I would like to marry her.” Interestingly, as revealed by Sharma, he had not even proposed to Arpita. And, since Aayush was only 24 at the time, Salman said, “Aren’t you a child yourself?”

But, as Aayush wanted to be completely honest with Salman, he told him that he did not do anything for a living at that point. He said, “I don’t do anything for a living. Whatever it is, it is my family’s.” So, after hearing him out, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said, “You’re an honest guy," and asked him to meet Salim Khan the next day.

Salman Khan gifted a painting to Aayush

Moreover, Aayush also shared that Salman Khan had gifted him a painting which he has kept in his house. He shared, "This part is a Muslim prayer Ayatul Kursi. And these are the different poses of a namaz. I requested him (Salman Khan) and I said I want something that spreads a lot of energy. So he decided to do this for us. He gifted this to us."

Work-wise, Aayush was supposed to be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but because of some "creative differences", it was reported that he left the shoot midway.

