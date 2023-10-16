Aayush Sharma recalls struggle days in industry; says he was stereotyped as 'chocolate boy'

Aayush Sharma is an Indian actor who made his debut in 2018 with the movie Loveyatri. While he’s working hard to make his mark in the Hindi film industry, he’s often at the receiving end of negativity. The fact that he’s married to Arpita Khan, the younger sister of ace actor Salman Khan does him more harm than good. In a recent interview, Aayush recalled his struggling days in the industry. He also revealed being stereotyped as a chocolate boy.

Aayush Sharma recalled his struggling days in the industry

One might think that stardom came easy for the Antim actor. However, that’s not the case as he also had his fair share of struggles. Acknowledging his privilege, Aayush Sharma told Hindustan Times, “I know I’m married into a film family but that’s different. I saw the industry from the outside and it looked very glamourous. I felt things will be easy after the launch. I felt that one movie will change my life. However, that was the biggest bubble that was burst,” he said adding that the launch helps an actor but they have to go there every Friday to prove themselves again and again.

While we have seen him in movies, Aayush is rarely spotted around in the city. Talking about concentrating on work and staying away from the limelight, he divulged, “For me, working in a film is important. Besides that, I don’t find it very necessary to get clicked on a daily basis or to be in the spotlight constantly. I think, just work is important today. And if you’re doing good work, they’ll (audiences) remember you.”

Aayush Sharma says he was stereotyped as a chocolate boy

His debut film was a romantic comedy film with Warina Hussain which led to people stereotyping him as a chocolate boy even though he wanted to do action. “After Loveyatri came out, I wanted to do an action film. But nobody would give me action scripts. I was stereotyped as a chocolate boy, a lover boy.”

Hence, when he went for a narration for a romantic film, he decided to show off his well-toned body to prove that he can do action too. Recalling the incident, Sharma said, “I remember there was a time when the narration for a romantic film was to happen and that was the time when I had started working on my body. I got to know that the same production house is also making an action film. So, I wore a Ganji and went to the narration so as to give them a perception that I can do an action-packed film as well,” he concluded.

