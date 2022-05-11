Aayush Sharma’s grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma passes away at 95

There is a piece of heartbreaking news coming in from Aayush Sharma’s house. Reportedly, former Telecom minister and Congress leader from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma has passed away at the age of 95 in Delhi. He was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital a couple of days back after suffering a brain stroke. On Monday, several reports suggested Sukh Ram passed away, prompting his grandson Aayush to issue a statement. Although now, after his unfortunate demise no official statement has been made by the actor or his family.

Aayush Sharma's grandfather was the first man who made the first mobile phone call in India. Pandit Sukh Ram, who was a powerful union minister holding the communications portfolio in the Narasimha Rao government at the Centre, was airlifted from Mandi to Delhi. During his tenure, on July 31, 1995, India marked a historic milestone by making the first-ever mobile phone call between erstwhile Union Telecom Minister, Sukh Ram, and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. The call was made on Nokia phones, allegedly the Nokia rinGo, on the first mobile telecom network, Modi Telstra.

The 95-year-old former politician's health started deteriorating on Friday afternoon, after which the family decided to airlift him to Delhi on Saturday.

May his soul rest in peace.