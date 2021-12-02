Aayush Sharma says he doesn’t feel like a star: ‘Still getting the hang of becoming an actor first’

Actor Aayush Sharma, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release 'Antim: The Final Truth', says he does not feel like a star even though so much love is pouring in for his portrayal of a gangster in the movie.

Talking to IANS in a candid chat, Aayush said: "I don't feel like a star. I feel like I am just starting off. It is the first few footings into the industry. I am still learning. I am still getting the hang of becoming an actor first."

Born in Himachal Pradesh, the 31-year-old actor says that he likes to perform in the best of his abilities.

"I genuinely believe is that what is in my hand is to choose the scripts that I really like to do and perform in the best of my abilities," added Aayush, who is married to superstar Salman Khan's youngest sister Arpita.

Aayush strongly believes stardom comes the people.

"But beyond that the word stardom comes from the people and what they feel about you and I hope they see me like that. I see myself as a learning actor. For me, I am an introvert I stay home most of the time. I am just sitting at home spending time with my kids and family. So, I really don't feel it. It's like normal life," he said.

Ever since the 'Antim: The Final Truth' released, Aayush became the talk of the town courtesy his acting skills and his perfect physical transformation.

Talking about the limits of transformation, Aayush said: "I think there is no limit to. It depends from actor to actor. I genuinely feel there is no limit... If you feel you're convincing to the part you are playing and the kind of opportunities are presented to you then I think nothing is off limits or nothing is too much..."

Aayush, a Delhi Public School R.K. Puram alumni, first stepped into the world of acting in 2018 with the romantic film 'Loveyatri', which also stars Warina Hussain.

The "cute" loverboy role, was something Aayush didn't want to do again and hence took a daring step by channeling the "grey" area with Rahuliya in "Antim: The Final Truth".

Aayush strongly shared that he doesn't want to get pigeonholed in one genre.

"I don't want to get boxed. I feel every actor in the industry unfortunately gets typecast very soon and somewhere down the line that being in that... gets comfortable... like I know this stuff," the promising actor said.

He added: "It happened to me after my first film. There is an simple and easy romantic scene where you are looking at the girl and the girl is looking at you.. you know how the shot will be and I have to look like this and somewhere down the line I felt that I am not challenged anymore by this.

"I felt very comfortable doing this. Where as this character, everyday was a challenge... I think that is more exciting than being comfortable."

