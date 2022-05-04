Aayush Sharma says ‘Salman Khan was the perfect host, took care of guests’ at his & Arpita’s Eid bash

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma threw a star-studded bash on the happiest occasion of Eid. The event was attended by A-listers including Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others. However, the Eid party usually happens at Salman’s house but this time the venue changed to Arpita and Aayush’s residence.

Recently, Aayush Sharma spoke about the change to ETimes and said that the Kick actor was the perfect host despite being the party not happening at his apartment. He said, ‘“For the last couple of years we missed hosting the Eid party due to the pandemic. Since we were doing this after a break, Salman bhai wanted to do it in a grand way and suggested that we host it at our home instead. Though it was not happening in Galaxy (Salman’s home in Mumbai) this year, he played the perfect host and took care of all the guests. In fact, he was the last to leave.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently making the news for the much-talked-about third installment of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist.

On the other hand, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in key roles. Earlier, Aayush and Salman had shared the screen space in Antim: The Final Truth.

