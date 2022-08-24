Aayush Sharma shares first look of his next film; Antim co-star Mahima Makwana & Varun Sharma love it

Aayush Sharma is an exciting newcomer in B-town who has won many hearts with his body of work. The actor made his debut in Loveyatri, centered around a man who fell in love during the nine-day festival of Navratri. The songs in the film were very popular and found a lot of love. He next starred in Antrim, alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana and this film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar unveiled the rugged side of the actor, who was termed more of a chocolaty boy after his first movie venture. He surprised everyone by announcing his third movie project today.

Aayush Sharma shared the first look of his next film on Instagram. In the photo, Aayush looked very handsome as he played with a rubber band. He captioned his post as, "Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi .. aur agar main saari details abhi bata doonga toh mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai" which loosely translates as, "In this film, guitar will be played and rubber band too. And if I give all the details right now, there will be no fun. All I want to say is that we will meet in 2023." This post by Aayush has taken the excitement around his next project to a whole new level. His Antim co-star Mahima Makwana enjoyed the first look of his and commented, "Arre aree". Fukrey fame Varun Sharma shared fire emojis in the comments section to show his approval.

Have a look at Aayush Sharma's first look from his new film:

Have a look at the comments by Mahima Makwana and Varun Sharma:

Aayush Sharma was rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan's next film Bhaijaan but it was later known that the actor backed out of the project citing creative differences. Antim got Aayush a lot of praise. The cat and mouse game between Salman's character and Aayush's character was appreciated by admirers and found critical and commercial acclaim. The actor also won many hearts with a music video co-featuring, Neha Sharma. We await more details about Aayush's next project, slated to release in 2023.

