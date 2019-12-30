Aayush Sharma shares first photos of his and Arpita Khan Sharma's baby Ayat and we can't take our eyes off her

In the pictures shared, we can see the little angel Ayat dressed up in a cute pajama posing with father Aayush Sharma, mommy Arpita Khan Sharma and brother Ahil.

On 27th December 2019, received the best gift on his birthday. Sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed their baby girl. As the couple embraced parenthood once again, an ecstatic Aayush Sharma recently took to his Instagram handle and announced his little girl's name as Ayat. The name Ayat comes from an Islamic word that refers to the verses of the Holy Quran. It is associated with miracles. "We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma." read his caption.

And today, Aayush has shared the first pictures of the little girl on his Instagram handle. In the pictures shared, we can see the little angel Ayat dressed up in a cute teddy bear pajama posing with father Aayush Sharma, mommy Arpita Khan Sharma who is still in the hospital and little brother Ahil. The Sharma family looks elated on becoming parents again and are all smiles while posing with the new member. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram account, Aayush wrote, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy."

The couple had planned to welcome their baby through c-section and had chosen Salman's birthday as the special date for the same. Post Salman Khan's birthday bash, Arpita was admitted to Hinduja hospital for her c-section delivery and the star sibling delivered her second baby today afternoon on Salman's birthday. The entire Khan family was there at the hospital to greet the new member.

