Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan gets new release date on birthday, DEETS inside

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic comedy film Loveyatri. After that, he did a film called, Antim which also featured Khan in a pivotal role. Now, Sharma is gearing up for the third film titled Ruslaan. On his birthday, the actor unveiled its motion poster as well as a new release date.

Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan to release on new date

Aayush Sharma's next action thriller film Ruslaan was earlier supposed to be released on a different date. Today, on his birthday, the actor took to social media to drop new updates. He shared a stunning motion poster of the film and revealed its new release date. Ruslaan will be released on January 12, 2024. The motion poster features Aayush's wounded face alongside a guitar and a gun.

He wrote in the caption, "Countdown begins! Iss birthday pe celebration hoga Guitar ki dhun aur Gun ki Goonj se. Ab shor machne wala hai 12th January 2024 se, Aaj mera birthday hai, jitna pyaar aap sab ne mujhe diya hai dua karta hoon usse zyaada pyaar Ruslaan ko mile" #RuslaanInCinemas12Jan"

Check out his post!

Ruslaan teaser was unveiled in April

Back in April, Sharma shared an intriguing teaser video of Ruslaan. The video featured several high-octane chase sequences and well-choreographed fight scenes. The caption read, "Impatient hoon, Impulsive Hoon aur protocols toh bilkul follow nahi karta hoon. Tabhi toh #Ruslaan ke naam se jaana jata hoon. Aa raha hoon haath main gun aur guitar lekar kyunki iss baar #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi Teaser out now!"

Ruslaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sangay Tsheltrim, Vidya Malvade and others. Interestingly, Ayush's first film Loveyatri also clocked five years recently.

Aayush Sharma celebrates five years of his first film

On October 5th, Sharma shared a video on Instagram to celebrate five years of Loveyatri. In the long caption, he thanked the entire team of the film as well as the film's producer Salman Khan. "Big thank you to @beingsalmankhan for trusting 3 newcomers to fulfill our dreams @abhiraj88 ,@warinahussain and me, we literally danced our way on Too the big screen", he wrote.

