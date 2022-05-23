Aayush Sharma steps out of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; Report

Ever since Salman Khan announced his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, it has been in news for some reason or the other. The film is directed by Farhad Samji. The latest development has come to light regarding the much-anticipated movie and it is related to Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. According to reports, Aayush has quit the film because he was not too happy with his role in the movie while Salman has decided to replace Zaheer.

As a source told News18, “Aayush had started shooting the film last week but wasn’t really happy with his role. He went and told Salman that he wanted to do Zaheer’s part which was a more stronger character. Salman wasn’t really happy with this. The two were seen in a heated argument before Aayush decided to walk out of the film. On the other hand, Salman decided to replace Zaheer too as he didn’t want to show any kind of favouritism."

According to the news portal, Salman has now approached Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, and Javed Jafferi’s son Meezaan as a replacement as they want to cast young talent in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In addition to this, The superstar’s production house Salman Khan Films is also in touch with his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani as one of the probable.

Earlier, some reports suggested that director Farhad Samji is no longer part of the film. However, the source close to the film said that it is not true and Farhan is very much part of the movie.

To note, Salman Khan has already begun the shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali a few days back. Dropping the first look, Salman revealed that he has kicked off shooting for the film. In the first look, Salman is seen with long hair and cool sunglasses as he holds onto a steel railing. The actor covered one half of his face with his arm and one could only see his cool sunglasses and long hair.

Taking to his social media handle, Salman wrote, "Shooting commences for my new film …." In the photo, Salman could be seen clad in a denim black shirt over a black tee and jeans. The actor's signature bracelet also could be seen on his wrist as he began shooting for Pooja Hegde co-starrer. On Friday, Pooja Hegde also had shared her first photo from the sets of the film. Pooja looked excited to commence shooting with Salman on the romcom. She was seen flaunting a bracelet similar to Salman's on the sets.

