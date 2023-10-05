Aayush Sharma thanks Salman Khan for 'trusting' him as he completes 5 years in Bollywood; Arpita Khan REACTS

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma made his acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Loveyatri. The film failed to impress anyone but it worked as a launch pad for Aayush. Now, as the film clocks five years, the actor took to social media to thank Salman for it. His wife and Salman's sister Arpita Khan also reacted.

Aayush Sharma thanks Salman Khan as Loveyatri turns five

Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut film Loveyatri was released on October 5, 2018. Today, as the film turned five, Sharma took to social media to write about it. In a long post, he wrote: "Somebody rightly said that your first film is always going to be special, hits and flops will keep happening but nothing comes close to the feeling of working on your first." He further thanked Salman Khan giving him and two other newcomers a chance. "Big thank you to @beingsalmankhan for trusting 3 newcomers to fulfill our dreams @abhiraj88 ,@warinahussain and me, we literally danced our way on Too the big screen", he added.

Check out the post!

Arpita Khan also wrote about Aayush

Taking to her Instagram stories, Salman's sister and Aayush's wife Arpita Khan wrote: "Congratulations on completing 5 hardworking, determined, talented years in the industry. It feels like just yesterday you began this journey to achieve your dreams. To 50 more years."

About Loveyatri

Loveyatri is produced by Salman Khan and produced by Abhiraj K. Minawala. It stars debutant actors Aayush Sharma, and Warina Hussain. Based on the 2006 Telugu film Devadasu, the film met with underwhelming critical and commercial results. Aayush will be next seen in a film called Ruslaan.

Salman, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of the action thriller Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It is a part of the YRF spy universe and is slated to be released theatrically on November 10, coinciding with the Diwali festival. Recently, the makers released a video titled 'Tiger ka message' which featured Salman as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger who is labeled a traitor. He will have to go on a dangerous mission to clear his name. The first film in the franchise, Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, was released in 2012. The second entry, titled Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 trailer release date REVEALED; fans can’t keep calm