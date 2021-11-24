Aayush Sharma on transforming for Salman Khan led ‘Antim’: Couldn’t have done it the way I did Loveyatri

Aayush Sharma is starring alongside Salman Khan in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Aayush made his foray into the Hindi film industry with Loveyatri and received less than favorable reviews for his performance. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Aayush spoke about his performance in the film and took notes based on several negative reviews that he received for Loveyatri. Aayush also spoke about sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the film. Aayush has made a severe physical transformation to play a rowdy in the film.

Speaking about the transformation for Antim, Aayush said, “I knew I need to change completely for this film. I have to undergo physical changes, voice, dialogue delivery, and all. I couldn’t have done it the way I did Loveyatri. I have to do justice to the opportunity I got. I had to train myself for it. I couldn’t have done the same sort of film or even back-to-back films.” Aayush spoke about the criticism that he received for Loveyatri and said, “A senior reporter said I look like a girl. Someone said, ‘He’s weak in emotional scenes’, someone said ‘there’s a problem in dialogue delivery’, someone said ‘there’s no screen presence.'”

Aayush recalled an incident when he took a selfie with Salman Khan as a fan. He said, “Those were my early days in Mumbai. I saw him walking towards his car. I went up to him and asked for a selfie. I was very scared because there has been always this perception that he is an angry man. But he was very calm and he called me a brother, which left me surprised.”

