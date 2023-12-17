Aayush Sharma wasn’t inside his car when accident happened; police files FIR: REPORT
Aayush Sharma's car got hit by another vehicle near Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai. A drunk biker reportedly hit the actor's vehicle and tried to escape.
Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma's car was involved in an accident in Mumbai recently. But he was not in the vehicle at that time. Reportedly, the accident took place when Aayush's driver was on his way to the gas station and his car collided with another vehicle, which was being driven by a person in a drunken state.
Aayush Sharma's car got hit by another vehicle
According to Zoom, the incident happened near Khar Gymkhana and a drunk bike rider hit Aayush Sharma's vehicle and tried to escape. A team from Khar Police Station took the necessary steps and held the driver of the bike. As per the portal, an FIR has also been filed against him. In the incident, Aayush's driver was not hurt.
About Aayush Sharma's upcoming projects
Up next for the actor is the upcoming action thriller Ruslaan which will be released in theatres on January 12, 2024. Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Karan L Butani, the film also stars debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malavade. According to PTI, Aayush said he hopes Ruslaan helps him carve a new path in the film industry.
"Ruslaan is not just a film for me; it's about shifting gears and experimenting. It's about breaking the mould, and I hope it inspires others to push their boundaries, just as I have pushed mine, and emerge stronger, fiercer, and ever more passionate about their work," the actor said in a statement.
Aayush stepped into Bollywood by headlining Loveyatri opposite debutant Warina Hussain in 2018. His portrayal of a gangster in Antim: The Final Truth with Salman Khan earned him praise. Apart from Ruslaan, he is also busy with another film titled Kwatha.
