Aayush Sharma wasn’t inside his car when accident happened; police files FIR: REPORT

Aayush Sharma's car got hit by another vehicle near Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai. A drunk biker reportedly hit the actor's vehicle and tried to escape.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Dec 17, 2023   |  06:38 PM IST  |  4.7K
Aayush Sharma wasn’t inside his car when accident happened; police files FIR
Image Credit: Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma's car was involved in an accident in Mumbai recently. But he was not in the vehicle at that time. Reportedly, the accident took place when Aayush's driver was on his way to the gas station and his car collided with another vehicle, which was being driven by a person in a drunken state. 

Related Story

entertainment

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde joins Salman Khan for Ganesha Darshan at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's house

Aayush Sharma's car got hit by another vehicle 

According to Zoom, the incident happened near Khar Gymkhana and a drunk bike rider hit Aayush Sharma's vehicle and tried to escape. A team from Khar Police Station took the necessary steps and held the driver of the bike. As per the portal, an FIR has also been filed against him. In the incident, Aayush's driver was not hurt.

About Aayush Sharma's upcoming projects 

 

Up next for the actor is the upcoming action thriller Ruslaan which will be released in theatres on January 12, 2024. Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Karan L Butani, the film also stars debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malavade. According to PTI, Aayush said he hopes Ruslaan helps him carve a new path in the film industry.

"Ruslaan is not just a film for me; it's about shifting gears and experimenting. It's about breaking the mould, and I hope it inspires others to push their boundaries, just as I have pushed mine, and emerge stronger, fiercer, and ever more passionate about their work," the actor said in a statement.

Advertisement

Aayush stepped into Bollywood by headlining Loveyatri opposite debutant Warina Hussain in 2018. His portrayal of a gangster in Antim: The Final Truth with Salman Khan earned him praise. Apart from Ruslaan, he is also busy with another film titled Kwatha.

ALSO READ: Arpita Khan pens note for Aayush Sharma as they complete 10 years together; Genelia Deshmukh shares visuals

Advertisement
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in content writing and editing in the entertainment industry. With a Master's

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
5

Latest Articles