  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aayush Sharma wishes wife Arpita Khan Sharma on her birthday; Says 'You’ll always be my strength'

Aayush Sharma pens down a touching post for wife Aprita Sharma’s birthday. He thanked her for cheering his performance from standing backstage with tears in her eyes.
24620 reads Mumbai
News,. Aayush SharmaAayush Sharma wishes wife Arpita Khan Sharma on her birthday; Says 'You’ll always be my strength'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Arpita Khan Sharma turns a year older today. To celebrate this special occasion, her husband Aayush Sharma took to his social media account and shared some mushy pictures with her. Alongside those photos, he also penned down a touching birthday wish as the caption. Taking to his Instagram account, Aayush Sharma called his wife the strongest woman he knows and thanked her for cheering his performance. 

The actor then shared a series of romantic pictures of the lovebirds. Aayush looked smart donning a printed navy blue shirt. While Arpita, on the other hand, wore on an animal print top. He captioned his post with a beautiful note saying, “Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday. From standing backstage while cheering my performance with tears in your eyes to standing by my side unconditionally when things were not shaping  up as planned. From the subtle appreciation to the loud private criticism. You have really played an important part in shaping the man that I ’m today. So Thank you for coming into my life. You’ll always be my strength.” 

Here is Aayush Sharma's post: 

Continuing he said, “Your birthday is a very special occasion for us as a family, because we are celebrating the birth of a wonderful daughter,sister, wife, mother but more importantly an amazing human being. Love you Arpita.” The birthday girl replied to her hubby’s post with a comment saying, “Thank you @aaysharma for the sweetest bday msg love u.” 

Apart from hubby Aayush Sharma, Katrina Kaif also commented on the actor’s post wishing Arpita on her birthday. Meanwhile on a work front, the actor will be seen in a film starring Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. Aayush is also a part of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan & others proudly flaunt their Rakhis on Raksha Bandhan; See PHOTOS
 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement