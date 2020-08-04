Aayush Sharma wishes wife Arpita Khan Sharma on her birthday; Says 'You’ll always be my strength'

Aayush Sharma pens down a touching post for wife Aprita Sharma’s birthday. He thanked her for cheering his performance from standing backstage with tears in her eyes.

Arpita Khan Sharma turns a year older today. To celebrate this special occasion, her husband Aayush Sharma took to his social media account and shared some mushy pictures with her. Alongside those photos, he also penned down a touching birthday wish as the caption. Taking to his Instagram account, Aayush Sharma called his wife the strongest woman he knows and thanked her for cheering his performance.

The actor then shared a series of romantic pictures of the lovebirds. Aayush looked smart donning a printed navy blue shirt. While Arpita, on the other hand, wore on an animal print top. He captioned his post with a beautiful note saying, “Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday. From standing backstage while cheering my performance with tears in your eyes to standing by my side unconditionally when things were not shaping up as planned. From the subtle appreciation to the loud private criticism. You have really played an important part in shaping the man that I ’m today. So Thank you for coming into my life. You’ll always be my strength.”

Here is Aayush Sharma's post:

Continuing he said, “Your birthday is a very special occasion for us as a family, because we are celebrating the birth of a wonderful daughter,sister, wife, mother but more importantly an amazing human being. Love you Arpita.” The birthday girl replied to her hubby’s post with a comment saying, “Thank you @aaysharma for the sweetest bday msg love u.”

Apart from hubby Aayush Sharma, also commented on the actor’s post wishing Arpita on her birthday. Meanwhile on a work front, the actor will be seen in a film starring Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. Aayush is also a part of ’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

