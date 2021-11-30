Abhay Deol on acting with nephew Karan Deol in Velle: Could relate to him because we have the same upbringing

Abhay Deol has made his mark in the industry by delivering some phenomenal performances in films like ‘Manorama Six Feet Under’, ‘Shanghai’, and ‘Oye Lucky Oye’ amongst others. He has carved a niche for himself by acing lesser told stories like ‘Dev D’ and has also garnered some mainstream success with films like ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Ranjhana’ amongst others. Abhay Deol will be next seen in ‘Velle’ alongside his nephew Karan Deol. Sunny Deol’s son Karan made his debut in a film titled ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass’.

Speaking about relating to Karan being a newcomer in the industry, Abhay told PTI, “When I look at any actor, I can relate to that experience because I myself was a beginner at one time. I could relate to him a bit more because we have the same upbringing and ideas about what to do and how to be. I could see a bit of my own self in him more.” Speaking about his characters in the film, Abhay said, “The character of a writer is kind of cynical. He is bitter from his experiences in the industry. I’ve had my own share of cynicism, maybe not so much bitterness, but at least I’ve been cynical. So, I definitely channel that.”

Abhay spoke about carving a niche for himself and said, “I’ve always wanted to entertain but at the same time reflecting on being like a mirror to the society I am from. Movies create culture. They can either just reflect that culture so you can be objective about it or they can create culture, provoke you and I think I’ve kind of done both.”

