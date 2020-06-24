Abhay Deol on award functions: Positioning was based on the market value of the artiste

Abhay Deol opens up the reality of award functions, nepotism in Bollywood and about the biased practices in the film industry that affect one's mental health.

Abhay Deol began acting at a young age in theatre productions at his school and made his on-screen debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali's romantic comedy Socha Na Tha. The actor has entertained the audience with films like Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raanjhanaa and more. For the past few days, Abhay Deol has been sharing some glimpses from some of his films on his Instagram account. But what was common was the actor has mentioned #makingwhatbollywouldnt in all of his posts.

Talking about the hashtag, Abhay said to HT that he felt this was a good way to bring attention to these movies. Being non-formulaic, they didn’t have enough funds for marketing or a big release. So, not a lot of people are aware of them. He believes they are good and that would be entertaining even today. He further added that the ones he selected for this particular hashtag are the ones that were the most difficult to make and even tougher to release.

Talking about how he mentioned about him and Farhan Akhtar been 'demoted' by award shows and nominated for supporting roles for their work in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara while and were chosen in the leading actor category through his social media post, Abhay Deol said that this was clearly an overt example. He said, "They didn’t even bother hiding their bias, something that they normally take efforts to do. Lobby culture has been prevalent in our industry not for years, but decades. Hence, no one thinks about standing up or bothering to do anything. They are all ready to conform, which is why they know that they can get away with it. The reason I can say this is because I grew up in a film family and I’ve heard of these games even as a child. As a kid, I heard it through other people’s experiences, and as a professional, I have seen it myself."

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, netizens have been slamming Nepotism and talking about it. The actor on being asked whether this was the reason why Abhay Deol started speaking on these issues through his social media posts, the actor said that Sushant’s death definitely sort of pushed him to speak up a little bit. But, this isn’t his first time speaking up. In the past, he has taken on the biggest. He is sorry it took someone’s death to wake everybody up. But he is glad that people have taken note and they want to be heard.

He further added, "They’re asking for a change not just from the outside of the industry but even from the inside. What’s good today is that actors are speaking out. I had become quiet because I didn’t want to be the only one screaming. No man is an island, after all. And, without support, I alone couldn’t have brought about the change we need. So, I decided to speak up once again."

Talking about bias and practices in the film industry to affect one's mental health, Abhay said, "It’s an extremely competitive space. People are highly insecure and you’ll often hear them say, ‘your failure is my success’. But, how does that play out in real life? “People planting false stories about you, paid-for reviews being deliberately negative, people gaslighting you within the industry to sabotage you, people robbing you of a nomination or a win at an award show — these are some of the ways in which you make another person’s failure your success. Now, imagine a person with a mental illness being thrown in this toxic environment. For sure, it would take a toll. They are, after all, more vulnerable."

Talking about boycotting award functions, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor said, "It was more of a disappointment. By the time ZNMD came out, I was trying to be less idealistic, and more of a realist. Very rarely I had gone to these award functions from the beginning of my career. I was coming around to see the industry’s point of view and suddenly, this was a hard reminder of the systemic corruption that exists in the industry. Positioning was based on market value of the artiste not on the structure of the plot of the movie. And the shocking thing is that it was all accepted because that’s the way the industry functions."

Sharing one of the incidents, he said, "Once he was asked to come for an award show with an assurance that he’d get one. Another time when he told a media channel that he won’t be able to make for their award show, and can send a recording instead, he was told they’ll give the award to somebody else in that case."

He concluded saying that he blames his family; they too called out the corrupt practices of these functions. He does believe these shows are more of a PR exercise for the filmmakers, and a TRP exercise for the platform. He does enjoy seeing talent get awarded that does happen from time to time.

