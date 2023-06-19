Abhay Deol dances his heart out with brothers Sunny, Bobby in Karan Deol's baaraat: One of my favorite moments

On Sunday, Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, got married to his longtime ladylove Drisha Acharya in Mumbai. The couple dated each other for quite some time and decided to take their relationship to the next level. After enjoying the pre-wedding festivities, Karan and Drisha tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. Ahead of the pheras, the Deol family was seen taking Karan's baaraat to the venue. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol danced to dhol beats.

Abhay Deol drops a heartwarming picture with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

Earlier today, Abhay took to social media and shared a heartwarming picture from Karan's baaraat. In the picture, he is seen grooving to the dhol beats with his brothers Sunny and Bobby. Abhay's sister Ritu Atwal also joined them in the background. The brothers look all things happy together. Abhay, in his post, called it his 'favorite moment'.

He wrote, "One of my favorite moments captured by @tinadehal from the wedding. Me dancing with my brothers @iamsunnydeol and (a hint of) @iambobbydeol with my sister @ritu.fineart in the background. Almost like a still from a movie! #wedding #family #brother #sister #dancing #grateful." Have a look:

After he shared the picture, Bobby dropped a lot of red heart emojis. Even fans couldn't stop gushing over their sweet bond. A fan wrote, "This could very well pass off as a still from "Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol" so vibrant." Another fan wrote, "Such a sweet family picture." One of the comments also read, "Such a happy picture. straight out of a movie."

Meanwhile, the Deol family hosted a star-studded reception after Karan and Drisha's wedding ceremony. Celebs including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, Poonam Dhillon and others were seen arriving in style to bless the newlywed couple. A lot of inside videos surfaced on social media today and fans simply can't stop gushing over Deepika and Ranveer's sweet kiss and dance with Karan and Drisha.

