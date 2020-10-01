Abhay Deol on his 'demotion' in ZNMD for awards: Not saying they will necessarily change but will be careful

Abhay Deol's post on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and his co-stars had come shortly after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and when Bollywood's workings came under the scanner.

Abhay Deol fearlessly spoke his mind in June 2020 when he revealed that he was 'demoted' for an awards show to the supporting actor category while his co-star was nominated in the leading actor category. Abhay's post had come shortly after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and Bollywood's workings came under the scanner.

It has been four months since then and the actor hopes that his revelation will bring about some change in the industry. Speaking to Zoom TV, in a recent chat, about his demotion Abhay said, "Why should we put Farhan and Abhay in the same category as Hrithik and Katrina? Because they are bigger stars. It doesn’t make sense. The plot of the film is about three friends on a journey and they would so shamelessly go out there and do it. I didn’t say anything at the time, kept quite. I was like forget it, whatever, I just won’t go. Even Zindagi, that was my 10th movie, I had done and said so much already that I felt like I am going to be the only one screaming and will look like bitter or cynical. So forget it."

He added that hopefully people in the industry will now be mindful of their actions. "This was just shameless, it was shocking, it was just out there and it was so blatant. Like we don’t care what people have to say, we can just do this because we can. And that sort of cavalier, cocky attitude needed to go and now they will be more careful. I am not saying they will necessarily change but they will be careful. Just give the award to one you think is the biggest star but don’t demote me and Farhan,” Abhay remarked.

Take a look at Abhay Deol's June 2020 post on the same:

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar on Abhay Deol's take on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Have you come here to be a reality star?

Credits :ZoomTV

Share your comment ×