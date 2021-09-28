Abhay Deol makes his relationship Instagram official with Shilo Shiv Suleman? Check out their mushy PICS

Abhay Deol is one of the busiest actors currently working in Bollywood with multiple projects lined up. The ‘Spin’ star recently took to Instagram and shared a few lovely pictures with ladylove Shilo Shiv Suleman. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “Fluid, free, flowing, creative, soothing, fun, fearless, sensual, calming, inspiring, dynamic, talented, sexy. Oh and @shiloshivsuleman is all of those things too!” Shilo took to the comment section and replied to Abhay by writing, “Nothing taboo on this table. More adventures soon”.

This is the first time that Abhay has shared the screen space with Shilo on Instagram. Previously in March Abhay took to Instagram whilst sharing photos from her live exhibit, he wrote, “It was profound, it was transcendental, it was ethereal @shiloshivsuleman! You’re an amazing artist. Now showing at the lovely @artmusings99 gallery in Mumbai, go catch it before it’s gone! P.S- the cat was not part of the exhibition!" Abhay Deol has recently released his Disney venture ‘Spin’, where he played the role of a dad to Avantika Vandanapu.

Take a look at the post:

Speaking about getting onboard Spin, Abhay previously spoke to Pinkvill and said, “Well, I met Manjiri [Manjari Makijany], the director 3-4 years ago. She was in LA and I half live in LA, so we met in a general meeting to say hello. Our families have worked together. You know, her dad was in the industry, Mr. Mac Mohan has been a legend himself and so we just bonded over being from the same neighborhood. And three years later she calls me and says, 'By the way I'm doing a project for Disney and you have to play a dad”.

