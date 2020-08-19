Abhay Deol pens note criticising his, Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa; Calls it ‘Regressive’

Today, Abhay Deol took to social media to slam his own film Raanjhanaa for glorifying sexual harassment and called it regressive. Take a look!

Today, Abhay Deol took to social media to share a long message penned by a user who categorically stated that Aanand L.Rai’s Raanjhana is a regressive film. Taking to Instagram, Abhay Deol shared the user’s message and tagged it as a clear insight regarding his film Raanjhanaa and accused his own film for glorifying sexual harassment. Sharing the screenshot of a personal blogger who pointed out insightful notes about the film, Abhay’s caption read, “Such clear and valid insight from @oldschoolrebel9 regarding the film Raanjhana. History will not look kindly at this film for its regressive message. It’s been a theme in Bollywood for decades, where a boy can (and should), pursue a girl until she relents. Only in cinema does she do that willfully. In reality we have seen time and again that it leads to sexual violence of some sort. Glorifying it on screen only leads to blaming the victim, as @oldschoolrebel9 explains it so brilliantly. Please do take time out to read her observations in the pics above. #shedoesnotlikeyou #growup gloryfyingsexualharrasment…”

Taking to Instagram, Abhay Deol posted the screenshots of her note along with the poster of Raanjhana. Talking about the film, Abhay played the role of Jasjit, Sonam K Ahuja's beau about whom she lies to her family that he is Muslim whereas he is Punjabi. As for Dhanush, he is shown to be in love with Sonam's character in the film, and in one scene, he is seen threatening to slit his wrist if she doesn't reciprocate feelings for him. Meanwhile, Swadha wrote about Abhay's character stating, "Jasjeet sits beside a man who stalked his girlfriend for so long, threatened to slit her wrist if she doesn't reciprocate, sabotaged their wedding, got him almost killed and he very conveniently puts the blame for all it on the lady he claims to love. What was Zoya's fault? Yes, she made a very silly plan of faking her boyfriend's religion but didn't Jasjeet agree to go along with it? Yes, she could have been more upfront about her refusal to Kundan but when from the very beginning was he ever considerate or respectful to her consent?" Soon after, users praised Abhay Deol for voicing his opinion on social media and some slammed the makers of the film for glorifying sexual harassment.

Raanjhana is directed by Aanand L Rai and the film starring , Dhanush and Abhay Deol released in 2013.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Abhay Deol recalls how he & Farhan Akhtar were 'demoted' by award shows during Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×