Abhay Deol on playing Avantika Vandanapu's dad in 'Spin': If we were in Bollywood, we'd be opposite each other

The latest Disney Channel original film, Spin, features an Indian-American father-daughter duo, Arvind (Abhay Deol) and Rhea (Avantika Vandanapu). Now, in a recent interview with a daily leading, Abhay has opened up about his role and experience of working with Avantika Vandanapu.

Abhay opened up about playing the role of a father of a 16-year-old and revealed that this wasn’t his first time essaying the character of a father. He had played a similar role in 'Manorama Six Feet Under', which was his fifth film. He said, “I didn't realise that I was going to be a father in my fifth movie, when I should've just been dancing and running around trees. But that had me playing a father to a five-year-old; I had never played a dad to a teenager before this.”

The 45-year-old actor further added that working with Avantika was great and easy. “If we were in Bollywood, we'd be opposite each other. They'd age her by 10 years, they'd age me down by 10. So it was nice to play an age-appropriate character and be the dad of a teenager. It was nice to have people saying,' You don't look like a dad'. I mean technically I can be Avantika's dad. So, it was nice to be told,' You don't look like it', and it was nice to play it then and actually I was fine, especially because of my white hair,” he said.

Spin has been directed by Manjari Makijany and also stars Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop in key roles.