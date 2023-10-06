Abhay Deol posts a sweet post for Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon on Dono release, ‘It’s not easy putting …’

Lately, there has been a huge buzz around the recent release, Dono. The film marks the acting debut of Gadar 2-star Sunny Deol’s son, Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon. Not only this, the film also marks the directorial debut of veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish S. Barjatya. The film was released on October 5 and has already been receiving rave reviews from the audience. On the other hand, Rajveer’s entire family has been cheering out loud for as his debut film released. While the family has been supporting him from the very beginning, recently his coolest uncle and actor, Abhay Deol shared the sweetest wish and a great lesson through social media.

Today, on October 6, Abhay Deol shared a sweet post for nephew, Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon as they embark on their new journey in acting with Dono. In a heartfelt post, Abhay shared a series of happy pictures on his social media handle with the debutantes. The first photo is a selfie clicked by Abhay featuring the star kid, while the second photo features the trio, Paloma, Abhay and Rajveer flashing a sweet smile for the camera. Lastly, the third photo features Abhay and Rajveer caught in a candid moment.

Taking to social media, he captioned the post, “I’ve literally held him in my arms as a baby. Congratulations on your first film @the_rajveer_deol, it’s not easy putting yourself out there in the world, to be judged by all. I will always be your cheerleader, because I’ve always had my faith in you. Both you and @palomadhillon have your whole life ahead of you, remember to embrace the love, grace the criticism, and ignore the hate. Their film @donothefilm released last night, catch it when you can! #family #actors”

The post shared by Abhay not only caught the attention of fans but also won over their hearts. A fan wrote, “That was indeed a complete guidance, wishing and love, everything put together” another fan commented, “Well said, and all the best Rajveer”

A third user wrote, “What a sweet post… I can relate. One day they’re just sweet little munchkins n suddenly all grown up.!!!”

About Dono

Introducing the fresh talents with actors, Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, Dono is a love story set against the backdrop of a grand destination wedding. The directorial debut of Avnish S. Barjatya was released on October 5.

