Abhay Deol praises people for exposing the malpractices happening within Bollywood

Actor Abhay Deol has taken a dig at Bollywood, saying "one could make a film about the corrupt practices" prevailing in the film industry.
Mumbai
Abhay Deol praises people for exposing the malpractices happening within Bollywood
Abhay penned his thoughts on Instagram while recalling the shoot of his 2012 release, "Shanghai", which revolves around the issue of corruption in politics.

"'Shanghai', released in 2012. A contemporary Indian take on the Greek novel 'Z' by author Vassilis Vassilikos. Directed by Dibakar Banerji this film puts systemic corruption in politics front and center, with devastating impact. Extremely relevant today. Looks like these days one could make a film about the corrupt practices of Bollywood," he wrote.

Abhay praised people who have been exposing malpractices within Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Shanghai", released in 2012. A contemporary Indian take on the Greek novel "Z" by author Vassilis Vassilikos. Directed by Dibakar Banerji this film puts systemic corruption in politics front and center, with devastating impact. Extremely relevant today. Looks like these days one could make a film about the corrupt practices of Bollywood! By the way, not sure if the current outrage will give rise to an independent Hindi film and music industry, without the unoriginal tag of "Bollywood", but it sure feels good to hear loud voices from within the industry, risking their careers for the bigger "picture" (pun intended ). #makingwhatbollywouldnt

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on

"By the way, not sure if the current outrage will give rise to an independent Hindi film and music industry, without the unoriginal tag of 'Bollywood', but it sure feels good to hear loud voices from within the industry, risking their careers for the bigger 'picture' #makingwhatbollywouldnt," he added.

Lately, singers Sonu Nigam and Adnan Sami, besides actors Ranvir Shorey and Sahil Khan, have been among Bollywood celebrities who have come out to speak about nepotism and power play in Bollywood.

Credits :IANS

