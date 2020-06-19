Abhay Deol recalls how he & Farhan Akhtar were 'demoted' by award shows during Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In a social media post, Abhay Deol recalled how he and Farhan Akhtar were 'demoted' by award shows and nominated for supporting roles for their work in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Days after Ssuahnt Singh Rajpiut's tragic demise, actors have come forward and spoken about how the Bollywood industry works and addressed the nepotism debate. One of them is actor Abhay Deol who slammed award shows on Friday. In a social media post, Abhay recalled how he and Farhan Akhtar were 'demoted' by award shows and nominated for supporting roles for their work in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara while and were chosen in the leading actor category.

Abhay Deol wrote, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes."

The actor further added that the industry has many ways in which it could lobby against an individual. "There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it.#familyfareawards Very creative artwork @kalakkii."

