Abhay Deol recalls meeting Robert De Niro & Martin Scorsese in a throwback post

Actor Abhay Deol has recalled his meeting with Hollywood personalities Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, when his film "Road, Movie" travelled to the Tribeca Film Festival.

Abhay took to Instagram, where he shared a few stills from the movie, which released in 2009. The film also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee and Satish Kaushik.

The actor wrote: "'Road, Movie', released in 2009. It went to the Tribeca film festival where I got the opportunity to meet with both Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro! Made the summer heat of Rajasthan in which we shot totally worth it."

Abhay shared that the film is still too different for Indian consumption.

"This one was, and still is, waaaaaay too art house for the Indian market. Fun fact- I drove an old 50's truck through the streets of Jaipur and even took a sharp U-turn on a narrow street. Why do I remember that? You should try it ! Directed by Dev Benegal. #makingwhatbollywouldnt," he added.

The movie was about Vishnu, a young man, who is desperate to escape his boring life.

Credits :IANS

