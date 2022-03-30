Abhay Deol recreates Will Smith, Chris Rock’s slap scene; Fan says 'Jor ka jhatka haye joro se laga'

It hasn't been long since the world witnessed the drama that took place during the 94th Academy Awards. For the uninitiated, Hollywood actor Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock on the stage after the latter had cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident raised a lot of eyebrows and went viral on social media. Not just has it become a hot topic of discussion, but it has also left everyone brimming with an opinion. In fact, several Bollywood celebs have also shared their views on the same.

Amid this, Abhay Deol has been making the headlines as he has recreated Will and Chris’ Oscar drama on social media. Taking to Instagram, Abhay shared a video of himself with his friend sitting by his side. In the video, his friend suddenly slaps the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor while getting from the seat, while Abhay bends down towards the camera with a shocked expression on his face. He captioned the video as, “@itsanitarani telling me about the Oscars. I’d have stood up and turned the other cheek if I knew what was coming!” The post is not just grabbing eyeballs, the netizens are in splits over it. An Instagram user commented, "jor ka jhatka hai joro se laga", while another user wrote, "If "Oh teri !" could be a meme"

Take a look at Abhay Deol’s post:

Meanwhile, several actors like Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, etc also wrote about the incident. Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone’s medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead, he’ll be remembered for this crazy incident”.

