Abhay Deol shares 'artistic' PIC from ZNMD featuring Frida, Dali & Gogh; Don't miss Farhan's comment on it

On Tuesday afternoon, actor Abhay Deol took to his Instagram space to share an artistic comparison of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara characters with some of the greatest artists of all time. Hailing the artwork as the film’s second part, Abhay’s post featured Salvador Dali, Vincent Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo, chilling in a car. Abhay, who played the role of Kabir in the film, left it open for fans to anticipate which characters from the film could correspond to the aforementioned artists.

While sharing the post, Abhay articulated, “Here’s your part 2 to #zindaginamilegidobara! Which artist corresponds to which character in our movie according to you? Match by their personalities.#dali #freidakahlo #vincentvangogh #imran #arjun #kabir Art by @failunfailunmefailun ‘Freida ke Van me gas Dali to make it Gough dobara’”. As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans began flooding the comment section with heaps of praises. Even co-actor Farhan Akhtar seem impressed with the creative arc and wrote, “VanDali na Freidagi Dobara” under the photo.

Take a look at it here:

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the buddy comedy film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recently clocked 10 years. Featuring an ensemble cast, the plot of the film chronicles the life of three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a three-week road trip. On the journey, their path crosses with a beautiful girl, Laila. While Laila helps Kabir to overcome his desperation to work. Meanwhile, Kabir and Imran deal with issues of their own. Upon its release, the movie garnered critical acclamation from fans and critics alike along with attaining a cult status.

