Abhay Deol takes dig at celebs for supporting Black Lives Matter: Create actions relevant to your own country

Sharing a photo which had '#migrantlivesmatter #poorlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter' written on it, Abhay Deol called celebrities for not taking action relating to problems in their own country.

Abhay Deol spoke his mind and slammed Bollywood celebrities for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement on Wednesday. Sharing a photo which had '#migrantlivesmatter #poorlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter' written on it, Abhay called celebrities for not taking action relating to problems in their own country. He wrote, "Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that “woke” indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically. I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality."

He further added, "I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions. Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the #blacklivesmatter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no “us” and “them”. There is not a country that’s real. But a planet in peril. #migrantlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter #poorlivesmatter #blacklivesmatter."

In the past few days, celebrities like , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ishaan Khatter among others have shown their support to the movement which has been raging in the US due to the death of an unarmed African-American man named George Floyd. Netizens have been slamming these celebs for staying silent on issues like migrants' plight in India.

