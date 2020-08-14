Abhay Season 2: Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday starrer series is darker and edgier

Abhay season 2 starring Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor and Chunky Panday is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat. It is directed by Ken Ghosh.

After enthralling viewers with Season 1 of the crime thriller, the makers of Abhay are back with season 2 of the show. Directed by Ken Ghosh, Abhay is a crime thriller web series starring Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor, Asha Negi, Chunky Panday, Bidita Bag and others. Talking about Abhay, the series revolves around officer Abhay Pratap Singh, played by Kunal Kemmu, an investigating officer with the mind of a criminal, and in order to punish the criminal and save the victim, he can go to any extent to solve a case. While the first season consisted of eight episodes and was released on 7 February 2019, today, the makers of the show dropped three episodes of the show while the remaining will be released in September.

While season 1 of the show was gripping, Season 2 doubled the edginess. That’s right! After watching the episodes of season 2, it can be safely said that season 2 of the show is darker as compared to Season 1. As soon as we press the ‘Play Button’, we are transported into the world of Abhay Pratap Singh, who is on a mission to find the criminal. While in Episode 1 titled Brain Soup, we see Chunky Panday brutally murdering talented and aspiring students to consume their brain, Kunal Kemmu fetches Chunky and solves the case. In the next episode titled One-Legged Skeleton, we see a sex worker who is on a mission to kill men as Sub-Inspector Maninder Singh is found in a canal with a missing foot.

While Abhay’s inquiry leads him to Saloni, the sex worker, it will be interesting to see whether she is the mind behind the murders. Thereafter, Episode 3 titled The Game Begins revolves around Kunal Kemmu aka Abhay’s quest to search for Ram Kapoor, as the latter kidnaps a bus of children, and when Abhay receives a hint towards the location of the kids, he finds himself in a maze as Ram Kapoor tactfully manages to confuse him. In a nutshell, from some gut-wrenching villains to on-the-edge episodes, Abhay 2 is a must-watch.

Take a look at Abhay Season 2's trailer:

While Chunky Panday’s character is described as a dual-faced criminal, Asha Negi plays the role of a journalist, and Ram Kapoor is the vicious villain. Now, while season 1 of the show revolves around the life of Abhay and his attempt to save two school kids, season 2 of the show is set within a year after the events of season 1 plagued the life of Abhay, and in season 2, Abhay Pratap Singh continues to hunt down murderers. But Abhay’s life goes topsy-turvy when a criminal mind traps him in a maze. Although Abhay’s past secrets and the pressure of saving the kids continue to haunt him, the inspector triumphs over the evil and remains incorruptible to win the game.

What is interesting is that each episode of the series has a different story, and while Episode 1 is about the murders of brilliant students, who get kidnapped a few days before exams, Episode 2 is about a sex worker and murders taking place around the city. We all know that besides the storyline, one thing that is of prime importance is its actors, and Abhay 2 has a kick-ass line up of actors. From Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor to Asha Negi, Chunky Panday and Bidita Bag, all the performances are breath-taking and clearly, season 2 of the show has set the expectations high and allow us to say that the show is not for the faint-hearted. We have never seen Ram Kapoor in such a cold avatar as he literally scares the audiences with his criminal mind by being a dark antagonist. While Abhay is on a quest to solve the case, Ram Kapoor is the perfect antagonist to Abhay who takes him on a hunt ride.

