'Abhi' fist bump, 'Shek' hands when safe: Mumbai Police's quirky take left Abhishek Bachchan in splits

Mumbai Police has their usual quirky take on citizens’ safety on social media and this time it’s a pun on Abhishek Bachchan’s name. The actor reacted to the pun on Instagram.

Mumbai Police’s social media account is certainly the most hilarious governmental account in India. The account always has a quirky take on things including the safety and security amidst the lockdown rules in COVID 19. This time, the pun is made at the expense of Abhishek Bachchan and it is hilarious. Mumbai Police on their Instagram created a post and wrote, “ ‘Abhi’ fist bump, ‘Shek’ hands when it’s safer please!”. Their extraordinarily funny caption says, “ ‘Guru’, Mumbai ho ya ‘Delhi - 6’ feet distance zaruri hai! Social distancing ko ‘abhi alvida na kehna’.” This funny take on spreading the message by using Abhishek Bachchan’s films had netizens rolling on the floor with laughter in the comment section.

The fun part begins when Abhishek Bachchan reposted the image and his quirky take on the caption where he wrote, “Couldn’t agree more @mumbaipolice. Ghar baitho, family ke saath “Dhoom” machao, “Ludo” khelo. Safe raho.” This rather unique exchange on social media has gone viral since. Sunil Grover replied to Abhishek Bachchan in the comment section and wrote, “Superb” while his Ludo co-star Pearle Manny reacted with multiple happy emojis. Sophie Choudry also wrote, “Hahahaha epic” with applause images. Abhishek’s fans have also been impressed with his rye & dry sense of humour on social and so was this exchange with Mumbai police.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has just released ‘The Big Bull’ on an OTT platform, while the film failed to make an impact, Abhishek’s take on the rags to riches Gujarati stock market genius was appreciated by the audience at large. Abhishek’s next release will be ‘Dasvi’, a social comedy produced by Maddock Films.

Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan opens up on less pressure with OTT releases & 'immense responsibility' towards Ajay Devgn

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×