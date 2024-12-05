Abhijeet Bhattacharya admits he doesn’t expect anything from Shah Rukh Khan amidst their rift: ‘Both of us have egos’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shah Rukh Khan were said to be a match made in heaven for their magical collaborations in the 1990s-2000s. However, their rift began after Bhattacharya stopped singing for the superstar. Reflecting on their rift, the veteran singer admitted they both have egos and that he doesn’t expect anything from the superstar.

During a recent conversation with ANI, Abhijeet Bhattacharya revealed that his issues with Shah Rukh Khan began after he felt he was not being credited properly for his work. He explained his point by stating that his self-respect was hurt, and he decided to not sing for the superstar.

According to him, he was singing for his work and not the superstar. “But when I saw that they were acknowledging everyone--like a tea vendor who serves tea on set--but not acknowledging the singer, I felt, 'Why should I be your voice?',” he said.

Upon being asked if the superstar ever tried to reconcile after their rift, the veteran singer mentioned that it is not that his relationship with King Khan has strained. He remarked, “Shah Rukh is now such a huge star that he's no longer just a human being,” further adding even the superstar himself doesn’t realize the level he has reached.

Bhattacharya continued by pointing out why should he expect anything from him. He emphasized that he is still the same person he was and growing in his own way. “He's over 60, and I'm also in my 60s. There was no need for anyone to apologize. Both of us have egos,” he said.

The Woh Ladki Jo singer stated that his and SRK’s birthdays are just days apart and they both are Scorpios. He stressed he is the bigger Scorpio and doesn’t “need him or his support.”

For the unversed, Abhijeet Bhattacharya has lent his voice to some of the iconic tracks of SRK including Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai, Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun, Aur Kya, Chaand Taare to Chalte Chalte’s title track.

Recently, global sensation Dua Lipa performed on the viral mashup Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo during her Mumbai concert. While fans hailed her performance, Bhattacharya’s son expressed displeasure over his father not being credited.

