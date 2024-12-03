Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Dua Lipa was ‘made to understand’ that Woh Ladki Jo was Shah Rukh Khan’s song; calls netizens debating over credit war 'machchar'

On Sunday, Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son strongly reacted to Shah Rukh Khan being credited after the global sensation Dua Lipa performed the viral mashup of Levitating and Woh Ladki Jo. He expressed his disappointment over his father’s name being omitted from the credits. Meanwhile, reflecting on the ongoing credit war for the first time, the veteran singer stated that the global sensation was ‘made to understand’ that it was SRK’s song.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Abhijeet Bhattacharya mentioned that the controversy is uncalled for and referred to people creating it as ‘mosquitoes.’ He stated, “Yeh beech mein machhar hain, na lena na dena. Unke liye agar koi neta jeet jaata hai, toh ek pedha khaa kar khush ho jaate hain, road pe naachte hain (These people are like mosquitoes; It is none of their business. If a minister wins, they would have a sweet and start dancing on the roads happily).”

He further mentioned, “Dua was made to understand that this song is Shah Rukh’s.” He stated that the global sensation must have thought that Shah Rukh Khan was a singer like Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley, but nobody told her that Khan was a "superstar" like Sylvester Stallone.

"He has not sung the song, it’s Mr Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Uski galti nahi hai (It is not her fault),” he noted. Bhattacharya mentioned that the credit war is between him, SRK, and Dua. He remembered being flooded with calls from all over the world the moment the song started to play in the concert.

"Credit lene ki zaroorat nahi hai, kya karenge credit leke ab (No need for the credit? What would I do with the credit now)?," he pointed out, further adding that Baadshah’s music was a hit but not the movie at the time of its release.

Bhattacharya admitted that even the song wasn’t as popular as it got after the mash-up created by DJ Ruchir Kulkarni that went viral four years ago. He mentioned that the "plus point” is that it features Shah Rukh Khan.

The 66-year-old stated that he has no problem with the superstar and when the song was played, people heard him too. “I am sure he also must be amused with whatever is happening,” he said on a concluding note.

