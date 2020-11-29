Abhishek Bachchan addresses 'actor's ego' affecting work: I'm very comfortable, enjoy doing an ensemble piece

In his 20-year career, Abhishek Bachchan, who has starred in many multi-starrer films, opens up on 'actor's ego' and reveals the real reason behind it.

Abhishek Bachchan recently was seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and garnered praises for his performance in the film. The multi-starrer film which was loved by the audiences also starred actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Rajkummar Rao among others. Despite being in an ensemble cast, each actor stood out in the film. However, that's not always the case.

Often actors spar over or are insecure if another co-star ends up getting more screen time, addressing this Abhishek told, "Sadly, we end up labelling this as an actor’s ego. I think that is where the fundamental problem is. I understand why the media would label it as such, it’s more sensational and grabs more eyeballs, and is the easiest way to explain a situation. It’s actually not that.”

He went on to say, “It comes from that quest and desire to excel in whatever you are doing. When it comes to actors, sadly, since time immemorial, it’s labelled as an actor’s ego. No, we want to do our best, that’s it. When other actors are involved, it’s survival of the fittest, it’s a carnal, basic instinct in human beings. I don’t think it purely stems from insecurity."

Speaking about his own experiences, the 'Big Bull' actor added, "I don’t allow that to come into my work. I have been around for 20 years, learnt a lot of things. Things like ego are only going to destroy your work, and not going to get you anywhere."

He also added that he is quite comfortable working with an ensemble cast. In his 20-year career, Abhishek has starred in many multi-starrer films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dus, Players, Dhoom and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom among others. "The silver lining is that when you are in the frame with these people, you live off reflected glory to some extent. They are so good, they make you look good," Abhishek remarked.

