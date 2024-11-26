Abhishek Bachchan admits going to dad Amitabh Bachchan after having a ‘weak moment’; find out what he said

Abhishek Bachchan's filmography started on a good note with Refugee becoming a classic over the years. While he has been part of many hit movies in the past decades, there was also a time when none of his movies were working. During this weak moment, he went to his dad Amitabh Bachchan, and told him he wasn’t meant to be an actor.

While talking to Galatta Plus about his personal and professional life, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about the rough phase in his acting career when a lot of his movies weren't working. He added, “Critics were panning my performances, no matter who I worked with.” He even worked with the best filmmakers in the industry hoping that they would teach him things and help him rectify stuff that he hasn’t managed to do.

But nothing was working in favor of him. “In a weaker moment, which is embarrassing for me to think of now, I went to my dad and said, ‘We need to talk. I think I made a big mistake’” Junior Bachchan stated adding that he told his father that he was not cut out for being an actor because no matter what he did, it wasn’t working.

By that time, he had tried all kinds of cinema, genres, and filmmakers but sadly, he wasn’t able to do it. “Maybe it's time for me to be honest with myself and say, ‘Hey, you’re not cut out for this. You're not good enough. Find something else to do,’” Abhishek elaborated.

But being the superstar his dad is, Big B gave him a piece of advice that stuck with him for years. The Piku actor told his son, “I’m saying this to you as your senior, not as your father. You're nowhere near the finished product. You have a lot of improving to do” adding that he is also noticing improvement in every film of him.

Senior Bachchan boosted the morale of his child and told him that there's a hidden good actor within him and how good he becomes is up to him and how hard he wants to work. “The only way you're going to be able to polish your craft is by working. So go out there, whatever film you get, just sign and work,” Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek.

This is exactly what the Ghoomer actor did. He didn't care what kind of role he was offered; he did everything until he found confidence in himself. Finally, he was able to deliver at the box office and people started banking on him and looked at him as the leading man again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in I Want to Talk and is busy shooting for Housefull 5.

