Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Bachchan get papped as they enjoy family night out; PICS

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan undoubtedly make one of the most famous families in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They are often clicked by the paparazzi when they step out in the city. Fans love to see their photos together on social media, and keep coming back for more. Some time back, the family of three was spotted together in the dream city of Mumbai.

Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were papped at the Bandra Kurla Complex, popularly known as BKC in Mumbai. The trio was seen opting for comfortable yet stylish casual outfits for the night. Abhishek was seen donning a beige and purple hoodie, which he combined with a pair of beige trousers. Aishwarya Rai donned a striped shirt along with a pair of blue denim pants. She left her hair open with a middle parting, and wrapped up her look with a pair of heels. Aaradhya was seen wearing a blue tee-shirt, along with blue denim pants. All three of them wore mouth masks as well. They looked at the cameras, as they clicked them from a distance.

Take a look at Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya’s pictures:

Recently, in a chat with ANI News, Abhishek had revealed that Aishwarya helped him deal with negative criticism. He said, “My wife once told me that, ‘You get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world’ so I always try to look at things with positivity.”

