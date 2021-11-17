Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya pose for one last time in Maldives as they bid goodbye; PIC

The Bachchan family are having a good time in the Maldives where Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently celebrated their daughter’s 10th birthday. Ever since the trio was spotted at the Mumbai airport, they have been creating a lot of buzz. Jr Bachchan and Aish made sure to take to their social media handles to keep posting lovely pictures from their trip. Well, the lovely vacay seems to have come to an end as Abhishek posted a picture with Aish and Aardhya posing with the staff of the resort they stayed in right before they bid goodbye to the Maldives.

In the picture that Abhishek Bachchan posted on his Instagram handle we can see him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya standing in the middle as they are surrounded by all the staff members. Aish and Aaradhya are twinning in black whereas, AB is wearing a white hoodie. Sharing this lovely picture Abhishek wrote, “A big thank you to the staff and management of the @amillafushi for making our stay so memorable and comfortable. Especially Gondo. Till we meet again.”