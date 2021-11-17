Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya pose for one last time in Maldives as they bid goodbye; PIC
In the picture that Abhishek Bachchan posted on his Instagram handle we can see him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya standing in the middle as they are surrounded by all the staff members. Aish and Aaradhya are twinning in black whereas, AB is wearing a white hoodie. Sharing this lovely picture Abhishek wrote, “A big thank you to the staff and management of the @amillafushi for making our stay so memorable and comfortable. Especially Gondo. Till we meet again.”
Take a look:
Recently Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to wish Aaradhya on her birthday. Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight." In the photo, little Aaradhya was seen clad in a pretty pink dress with a gorgeous hairband. She was seen smiling and posing in front of a banner that read, "Happy Birthday Aaradhya." We could also see pink and white balloons all around and it seemed it was the theme of the celebration. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasn't in the frame but she was mentioned in Abhishek's caption.
ALSO READ: Getting taller than papa: Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya gets cute birthday wish from Sikandar