Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya pose for one last time in Maldives as they bid goodbye; PIC

by Prerna Verma   |  Updated on Nov 17, 2021 07:08 PM IST  |  5.4K
   
The Bachchan family are having a good time in the Maldives where Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently celebrated their daughter’s 10th birthday. Ever since the trio was spotted at the Mumbai airport, they have been creating a lot of buzz. Jr Bachchan and Aish made sure to take to their social media handles to keep posting lovely pictures from their trip. Well, the lovely vacay seems to have come to an end as Abhishek posted a picture with Aish and Aardhya posing with the staff of the resort they stayed in right before they bid goodbye to the Maldives. 

In the picture that Abhishek Bachchan posted on his Instagram handle we can see him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya standing in the middle as they are surrounded by all the staff members. Aish and Aaradhya are twinning in black whereas, AB is wearing a white hoodie. Sharing this lovely picture Abhishek wrote, “A big thank you to the staff and management of the @amillafushi for making our stay so memorable and comfortable. Especially Gondo. Till we meet again.”

Recently Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to wish Aaradhya on her birthday. Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight." In the photo, little Aaradhya was seen clad in a pretty pink dress with a gorgeous hairband. She was seen smiling and posing in front of a banner that read, "Happy Birthday Aaradhya." We could also see pink and white balloons all around and it seemed it was the theme of the celebration. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasn't in the frame but she was mentioned in Abhishek's caption.

Credits: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

