Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya's video wearing makeup in school goes VIRAL; fans react

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is one of the very popular celebrity kids with a great fan following. Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011 and currently attends school at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which is one of the top schools in Mumbai. Several other celebrity kids, such as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son Azad Rao Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam Khan, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey's daughter Rysa, and Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan, also study there. Recently, a video of the star kid is captivating the attention of social media users where Aradhya is seen wearing make-up.

Netizens react to Aaradhya Bachchan’s viral video

In the video that's causing quite a stir, Aaradhya is seen wearing make-up and holding an instrument while getting prepared for her school event with her friends and other batch-mates. To this viral video of hers, netizens reacted by calling the star kid “really cute” and showered their blessings and love in the comments section of a fan page that posted the video. One Instagram user wrote, “She is growing gracefully," another user wrote, “Adorable, God bless and keep all these kids safe as they grow up in a treacherous world.” “She is cute so sweet with an innocent smile and big beautiful eyes. God bless her," another added.

One of the Instagram users compared Aaradhya with her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and wrote, “She is so Aishwarya”. Another user also expressed her wish to see Aaradhya in long hair and wrote, “I don’t understand she is so cute, why cover forehead with blunt bangs. She is still cute, but I have been dying to see her in long face-framing layers”. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Abhishek Bachchan talks about how Aaradhya has adapted to the world of showbiz

When speaking about Aaradhya adapting to the showbiz world, Abhishek Bachchan shared in an interview with ETimes said that Aishwarya has allowed him to work in films while she takes care of their daughter. He said, “Fortunately, her mother has smoothly introduced her to this industry. I believe it was crucial, and Aishwarya managed it wonderfully by not magnifying the fact that both her grandparents come from the film industry, as well as both her parents."

He added, "We refrained from making it a ‘big thing’. It was quite normal. She's just like any normal kid, and my wife deserves all the credit for that. She enables me to work on my films while she looks after Aaradhya.”

Jr Bachchan also spoke about setting boundaries on social media and said, “My daughter is out of bonds. I don't permit any freedom on my social media accounts for discussing that matter." He further stated, "It's a topic I won't involve myself in, and if I believe a limit needs to be set, I will establish that boundary.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s Work Front

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ghoomer on August 18, 2023. The film also stars Saiyami Kher in the lead role and features a cameo appearance by Amitabh Bachchan.

