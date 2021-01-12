  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai's Guru turns 14: Amitabh Bachchan calls son 'marvellous' in 'fantastic film'

Amitabh Bachchan was reminded by a fan of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guru turning 14 today. The senior star lauded the film as well as his son's performance in the 2007 flick.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: January 12, 2021 11:53 am
Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai's Guru turns 14: Amitabh Bachchan calls son 'marvellous' in 'fantastic film'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A film that remains fresh in the minds of the audience even 14 years later is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guru. The Mani Ratnam directorial was released back in 2007 on this very date and today, it completes 14 years. On the 14th anniversary of Abhishek and Aishwarya's Guru, a fan reminded Amitabh Bachchan and other stars of the film about the milestone with a beautifully edited video of epic scenes of the film. Seeing it, Big B could not resist and took to expressing his love for the same. Not just this, he praised the film as well as his son's performance. 

Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a video edit featuring Abhishek and Aishwarya's scenes and snippets from Guru. The fan wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations for #14YearsOfGuru A film that #AmitabhBachchan ji Sir wished to watch 100 times Gurudev @SrBachchan Sir@juniorbachchan My favourite & watched more than 30 times." As the fan reminded Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan about the 14th anniversary of Guru, Big B retweeted the edit and said that his son was 'marvellous' in it. To note, Abhishek has said several times in interviews that getting praise from his dad is not easy and well, today, the senior star could not help but laud his performance in the 2007 Mani Ratnam directorial. 

Sharing the fan's tweet, Big B penned praise for the film and son, Abhishek. He wrote, "yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous." Seeing Big B's praise for Abhishek, several fans also took to the comments and lauded Abhishek and Aishwarya's performance in the film. 

Take a look at the tweet:

Meanwhile, it has been a while since Abhishek and Aishwarya shared screen space together and fans of the two have been wanting to see the couple together. Recently, after spending months at home post recovering from COVID, Aishwarya and Abhishek headed to Hyderabad with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and were snapped at the airport with proper masks on. The couple's film Guru is among their best works and it won several awards and accolades back in the day. 

Also Read|Amitabh Bachchan reveals his father brokedown & lil Abhishek was concerned on his return post Coolie accident

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

You may like these
Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence no more a containment zone as BMC takes down sign; See Pics
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans once again in latest tweet as outpouring of prayers for Bachchan family continues
Amitabh Bachchan fans in Kolkata start non stop yagna till he, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya are COVID 19 free
COVID 19: Lata Mangeshkar prays for Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek & Aaradhya’s speedy recovery
Amitabh Bachchan RECALLS stage shows with Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai as Bunty Aur Babli clocks 15 years
After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek are proud of Aaradhya’s tribute to COVID 19 warriors