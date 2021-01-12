Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai's Guru turns 14: Amitabh Bachchan calls son 'marvellous' in 'fantastic film'

Amitabh Bachchan was reminded by a fan of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guru turning 14 today. The senior star lauded the film as well as his son's performance in the 2007 flick.

A film that remains fresh in the minds of the audience even 14 years later is Abhishek Bachchan and starrer Guru. The Mani Ratnam directorial was released back in 2007 on this very date and today, it completes 14 years. On the 14th anniversary of Abhishek and Aishwarya's Guru, a fan reminded Amitabh Bachchan and other stars of the film about the milestone with a beautifully edited video of epic scenes of the film. Seeing it, Big B could not resist and took to expressing his love for the same. Not just this, he praised the film as well as his son's performance.

Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a video edit featuring Abhishek and Aishwarya's scenes and snippets from Guru. The fan wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations for #14YearsOfGuru A film that #AmitabhBachchan ji Sir wished to watch 100 times Gurudev @SrBachchan Sir@juniorbachchan My favourite & watched more than 30 times." As the fan reminded Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan about the 14th anniversary of Guru, Big B retweeted the edit and said that his son was 'marvellous' in it. To note, Abhishek has said several times in interviews that getting praise from his dad is not easy and well, today, the senior star could not help but laud his performance in the 2007 Mani Ratnam directorial.

Sharing the fan's tweet, Big B penned praise for the film and son, Abhishek. He wrote, "yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous." Seeing Big B's praise for Abhishek, several fans also took to the comments and lauded Abhishek and Aishwarya's performance in the film.

Take a look at the tweet:

yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous https://t.co/78Jq4cLhL5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2021

Meanwhile, it has been a while since Abhishek and Aishwarya shared screen space together and fans of the two have been wanting to see the couple together. Recently, after spending months at home post recovering from COVID, Aishwarya and Abhishek headed to Hyderabad with daughter and were snapped at the airport with proper masks on. The couple's film Guru is among their best works and it won several awards and accolades back in the day.

Also Read|Amitabh Bachchan reveals his father brokedown & lil Abhishek was concerned on his return post Coolie accident

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

Share your comment ×