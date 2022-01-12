Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai's Guru turns 15: Actor says 'time flies' as he recalls his iconic dialogue

A special film in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's filmography, Guru has clocked in 15 years today since the date of its release. The film showcased the life of a common man who rose to the top as a businessman and it managed to impress everyone. Abhishek and Aishwarya were in the lead in this Mani Ratnam directorial that won many awards and accolades. As the film turns 15, Abhishek celebrated the milestone with an iconic dialogue by Guru Bhai that is relatable to all fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek shared a video in which he is seen as Guru from the film. The scene he shared from the film showcases the mantra that Guru lives by. Abhishek as Guru says, "Jab Log tumhare khilaf bolne lage, samajh lo tarakki kar rahe ho. (When people start to talk against you, understand that you're growing.)" Sharing the video, Abhishek wrote, "15 years! Time flies." With it, he remembered the good old days when he and Aishwarya shot the film.

Take a look HERE:

As soon as Abhishek shared the video, celebs began commenting on it. Amit Sadh, who also has worked with Abhishek, wrote, "One of my fav films bro !! You were beyond exceptional!! See you soon !!" Nikita Dutta also cheered for Abhishek in the comments.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. Both the films won Abhishek lot of praise from the audience and celebs from the industry. Now, he will be seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

