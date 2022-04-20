Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya’s Anniversary: Bobby Deol as cupid to balcony proposal; 15 facts about the couple

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make one of the most popular and influential couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. After courting each other for some time, the lovebirds made things official and tied the nuptial knot on the 20th of April, 2007. It was an intimate yet grand affair, and fans were excitedly waiting to get a glimpse of the wedding of the decade. Social media had not yet majorly penetrated the common man’s life, and still, Abhishek and Aishwarya’s D-Day created quite the stir.

Today, the lovebirds complete 15 years of togetherness. Yet, so much is yet to be known about the power couple’s relationship. On this special occasion, we bring you 15 interesting facts about the duo that you would want to know.

On Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s 15th wedding anniversary, a glimpse into their relationship:

1. First meeting

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai first met in Switzerland where the latter was shooting for a film. Abhishek was there for a location recce of another movie which was being made by his father Amitabh Bachchan.

2. Bobby Deol as cupid

Bobby Deol and Aishwarya Rai were shooting for Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in Switzerland, where Abhishek was working as production boy for Big B’s aforementioned film, Mrityudata. Abhishek narrated this story to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast.

"I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations. I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that's when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film -- Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there and said 'Hey, why don't you come over for dinner?' And that's the first time when they were shooting when I met Aishwarya."

3. First film together

Abhishek and Aishwarya have featured in as many as eight films together. The first one on the list is the 2000 romantic musical Dhai Akshar Prem Ke.

4. When sparks flew

Aishwarya and Abhishek got to spend a lot of time together in 2006 when they shot three movies together, namely, Guru, Umrao Jaan, and Dhoom 2. During the later part of shooting Dhoom 2, the couple reportedly developed feelings for each other.

5. Abhishek Bachchan’s proposal

Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in a rather filmy manner on a hotel balcony in New York after the premiere of Guru.

6. The thought behind it

In their first interview after their wedding, Abhishek shared the thought behind his proposal with Oprah Winfrey. He mentioned that while filming for a film in New York, he would stay in that hotel and stand on the balcony, and think that it would be nice to have Aishwarya with him there as his married wife. So, he years later, he proposed to her on the same balcony, and she immediately accepted the proposal.

7. The ring

The ring Abhishek used to propose Ash was reportedly no diamond ring, but a prop from the sets of the film Guru. He had reportedly requested the makers to keep the ring with him for sentimental reasons.

8. The engagement

Soon after the proposal, the lovebirds got engaged to each other on January 14, 2007 at the Bachchan residence Jalsa, in Mumbai. They were then spotted on outings and movie dates quite a few times.

9. Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding

Abhishek and Aishwarya became man and wife on the 20th of April, 2007. In a day and age without the social media craze, people hoped to get a glimpse of the newlyweds on their television screens.

10. Aishwarya’s bridal saree

On her wedding day, Ash wore a precious golden Kaanjeevaram Saree with real gold thread work. It reportedly costs 75 lakhs and remains one of the most expensive sarees ever.

11. Dulha Abhishek’s attire

The Bluffmaster actor had opted for a white sherwani with gold thread work on it, as his wedding day attire.

12. The Honeymoon

The couple jetted off for a month-long honeymoon to Europe soon after their wedding. In an interview, the actress had shared that it was when a flight attendant addressed her as ‘Mrs. Bachchan’ that she truly realize that she’s indeed married to Abhishek.

13. Parenthood

On November 16, 2011, they embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya. Both the actors are extremely close with their daughter. Aishwarya often shares pictures with her on her social media feed.

14. Ash on Abhishek

In an interview, Aishwarya fondly said, "Abhishek is my source of inspiration. He is always so supportive. Whenever I am confused and don't know what to do, I look at him and he solves the duality in me like magic. He is the real 'Padma Shri' and I'm his 'Padma Shrimati'."

15. Abhishek on Ash

Junior Bachchan has spoken about Aishwarya’s influence on his life several times. In an interview with Elle, he stated "She isn't as popular as me, she is more popular. She's a bigger star than I am. I'm very happy and proud about it.”

Team Pinkvilla wishes Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a very happy 15th wedding anniversary.