Abhishek Bachchan is 'all hearts' for wife Aishwarya Rai's look from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most popular power couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2007 in an intimate and private ceremony in Mumbai. Ever since then, Aish and Abhi have always been under the limelight. Even after 15 years of togetherness, fans continue to go gaga over them, and are always interested to know more about them. The couple have been vocal about their relationship, marriage, and bond. They have a little daughter Aaradhya and live happily together.

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been busy with their movie commitments. Abhishek is having a good time venturing into high on content OTT releases like Dasvi, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Ludo, Bob Biswas and more. Aishwarya however, has considered being a part of a magnum opus like Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 helmed by Mani Ratnam, which is touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to re-share his wife Aishwarya’s first look poster from Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 where she essays the role of Queen Nandini. He reacted to the poster with a heart, indicating that the Guru actor was in awe of the poster. The movie is based on the popular novel of the same name. The Enthiran actress looked breath-taking in an exquisite red saree and intricate jewellery, in the solo poster that was shared by her. She sported an open hair look and it was indeed very pleasant to see the actress back in the movies.

Have a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram story:

Ponniyin Selvan, apart from Aishwarya Rai, also stars the superstar from south, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi among others. The film is scheduled to release on 30th September, 2022 and it will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, which is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name.

