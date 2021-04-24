Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai: 5 reel life romances of the real life couple

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are not only a great off-screen couple but they have delivered some memorable on-screen performances together as well. Here’s looking at the 5 films they did together.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married for a little over 14 years now and their union has gone from strength to strength. They have a wonderful daughter Aaradhya, two fabulous filmographies that would be a dream list for very many. Abhishek met Aishwarya for the first time on the sets of Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya when she was shooting in Switzerland with Bobby Deol. Abhishek had gone there for some film production work before he ever forrayed into the film industry as an actor though Aishwarya was Miss World and mainstream actress by then.

Here’s looking at their filmography together chronologically:

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke was their first film together in the year 2000. The film did not work at the box office due to its unwrapping narrative and poor direction but the soundtrack became a huge success. Their pairing was praised by many and it started a series of films that may or may not have worked always but the chemistry sure did. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film was a remake of a 1995 Hollywood classic A Walk in the Clouds. It also remains the only film where Abhishek and Salman have shared screen space together.

Kuch Naa Kaho was second in line with the film which had a phenomenal soundtrack by Shankar Ehsaan Loy but the film yet again tanked at the box office. Released in 2003, Kuch Naa Kaho was directed by Abhishek’s childhood friend Rohan Sippy and the title of the film was based on a popular song from 1942: A Love Story. Abhishek and Aishwarya looked comfortable together playing lovers but the narrative could not bind the audience with the film.

It was the time for Dhoom 2, where Abhishek and Aishwarya were together in the film but she was paired opposite the mighty thief . The film worked wonders on the box office and became the biggest blockbuster of 2006. Aishwarya and Abhishek had a cat and mouse chemistry in the film that was not based on trust, love, or faith of any kind. Dhoom 2 soared high in the sky of Hindi cinema and it laid the grounds for their next film together, which is also their best film together.

Mani Ratnam cast Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan opposite each other in Guru 2007. The relationship in the film graduated from being lovers to husband-wife and 50% partners in the huge empire Guru Kant Desai. The film was astounding, perhaps the best-reviewed film in Abhishek’s career. His performance was simply spellbinding and so was Aishwarya. The soundtrack of Guru is etched in the minds of the audience and will be till eternity strikes. Post-Guru, the couple decided to get married.

Mani Ratnam strikes again with a unique film called Raavan, with Abhishek as Raavan and Aishwarya as Sita but this time the history changes, and both fall in love by the end of the film. 2010 was the year and Abhishek almost outdid himself in the role of Beera but it was Aishwarya, who looked and performed fabulously. The film did not prove to be a blockbuster on the box office but it has garnered a cult status over the period of a decade.

Abhishek and Aishwarya were loved together and despite that, they have not done a film together since nor is something lined up in a concrete way. The couple was briefly in the conversation for a film together called Gulab Jamun, which was being produced by Anurag Kashyap but as the scripting was in progress, Abhishek and Aishwarya walked out of the film.

