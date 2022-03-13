Abhishek Bachchan and Chunky Pandey to feature in Akshay & Kriti's Bachchhan Paandey? Here's the truth.

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey is just days away from release and the duo have gone all out to promote the film. During a recent interview, the team of Bachhhan Pandey was asked if the film actually includes scenes with Akshay's earlier co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Chunky Pandey. Turns out, the film did include a scene with the two actors.

In a recent interaction, director Farhad Samji revealed that the original cut of Bachchhan Paandey included a scene of Abhishek Bachchan and Chunky Pandey but with a twist. /The director revealed that they had planned to incorporate pseudo cameos from Abhishek and Chunky in the film. They even did it in the form of pictures.

Elaborating on the same, Samji said, "A deleted scene had these two, but only in the form of their pictures. Kriti and Arshad's characters were looking for Bachchhan Paandey and they ask a young kid if they had seen him. The kid said yes and pulled out a film magazine with pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and Chunky Pandey. But we didn't put this scene in the film finally."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar spoke about the film's title and joked that he thought of it when he saw Abhishek and Chunky standing next to each other at a Housefull 4 party. "It was just a joke. The actual inspiration for the title was the name of my character from Tashan. In that film, my character was called Bachchan Pandey," the actor told Bollywood Hungama.

Kriti and Akshay's Bachchhan Paandey is set for a theatrical release on Holi, 18 March.

