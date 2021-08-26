Abhishek Bachchan and Meezaan to headline Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Oh My Kadavule?

Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Chennai working on the Hindi remake of Tamil thriller Oththa Seruppu Size 7 with R. Parthiepan. The actor has been doing it discreetly and has kept the project's details under wraps. Now, according to a latest report, the actor is headed for yet another Hindi remake of a Tamil film.

According to a report published in ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan and Hungama 2 actor Meezaan may be coming together for the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Oh My Kadavule'. The original's director, Ashwath Marimuthu, is reportedly already onboard and will direct the Hindi remake.

Apart from the two Bollywood actors, the romantic fantasy film might also see actress Shalini Pandey headlining the project as the female lead. The report revealed that the film's Hindi adaptation is being worked on. If all falls into place, the film will go on floors by the end of next month.

Abhishek Bachchan recently suffered an injury on the sets of his current film in Chennai. The actor flew down to Mumbai to get treated and revealed on social media that he is back in Chennai for his shoot. R. Parthiepan, who wrote, directed and starred in Oththa Seruppu Size 7, will be directing Abhishek Bachchan's Hindi remake. The Hindi adaptation has been tweaked to appeal to the masses.

Abhishek is headlining the official Hindi adaptation of the Tamil thriller and also backing it under his banner.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan sustains injury during film shoot, shares recovery update: The show must go on