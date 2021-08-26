Abhishek Bachchan and Shalini Pandey have NOT yet been approached for Oh My Kadavule Hindi remake.

The film business circle was rife with rumours that Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey and Hungama 2 actor Meezaan are being considered for the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. However, the makers have now debunked the rumours. Turns out, Abhishek Bachchan and Shalini Pandey have not yet been approached.

On behalf of the makers, an official spokesperson said, "This is with regards to the rumours that have been doing the rounds that "Abhishek Bachchan and Shalini Pandey have been approached for the hindi remake of hit Tamil film Oh My Kadavule, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. As the official spokesperson for the film, we would like to clarify that the news is untrue."

While there was no reference to Meezaan, the spokesperson stated that no actors have been finalised. "As of now the makers are on the scripting stage and no actors have been finalized for the project," the spokesperson added. According to a report published earlier, Abhishek and Meezaan were touted to come onboard the project which is being helmed by the original's director Ashwath Marimuthu.

Currently, Abhishek is headlining another Hindi remake of a Tamil thriller. He is in Chennai working on the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 with R. Parthiepan. The actor was reportedly blown away by the Tamil thriller which revolves around a man being questioned as a suspect for a murder. R. Parthiepan, who wrote, directed and starred in the original, will be directing Abhishek Bachchan's version. The Hindi adaptation has been tweaked to appeal to the masses. Click the link below to read more about the project.

