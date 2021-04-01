  1. Home
Abhishek Bachchan was shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi in Agra. And the city took him down memory lane when he tried to sell the iconic Taj Mahal in Bunty Aur Babli.
Mumbai
Abhishek Bachchan announces Dasvi wrap with Taj Mahal pic & Bunty Aur Babli twist: Bunty didn’t try & sell Taj
Abhishek Bachchan, who is already gearing for his next release The Big Bull, has wrapped up the shooting of his next film titled Dasvi. The shooting was going on in Agra, famous for Taj Mahal, and the actor has completed the Agra schedule. Abhishek Bachchan is in the happy zone as he enjoyed the iconic Taj Mahal view from his hotel window. He shared the picture but with a twist that has left fans in splits. Going a little back and if you all remember Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli had reference to Taj Mahal.

Coming back to Abhishek Bachchan's post, he wrote, “Not a bad view to wake-up to every morning! Thank you Agra for being so beautiful. Till next time. #tajmahal #wahtaj #dasvi #schedulewrap #incredibleindia #NoBuntyDidntTryAndSellTheTaj.” He has also used winking and laughing with teary eyes emoticons. The post has left fans laughing. In the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli, Abhishek Bachchan had played the role of Rakesh Trivedi and he had tried to sell out Taj Mahal to a foreigner for making money. And now Bunty Aur Babli 2 is also on its way.

Coming to his picture, a clear view of Taj Mahal is visible. The film Dasvi also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell.   

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s post here:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull will be releasing on April 8. The film also features Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan's Bunty Aur Babli gets a sequel; THESE actors to play the lead roles

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

