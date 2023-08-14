Abhishek Bachchan appreciates Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan's dedication to work; ‘That’s why they are…'

Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy promoting his film Ghoomer with actress Saiyami Kher, which releases in the cinemas this week. In the R Balki directorial, he is playing a tough cricket coach who gets a new purpose in life when a paraplegic woman requires his help to play again after her tragic accident. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a special appearance in the movie. In a new interview, Abhishek opened up about his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication for their work.

Abhishek Bachchan on Amitabh Bachchan’s passion for work and his daily routine

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Abhishek recalled how he didn’t get to see his father much during his childhood as he used to work so hard and continues to do that even today. He said, “When I was growing up, there were weeks on end when I wouldn’t see my father, and he was sleeping in the bed about 10 feet away from me because he used to leave for work before I woke up in the morning, and he’d come back after I’d gone to bed. So, although we were staying under the same roof, you don’t get to see him and you realize that’s how hard they had to work.”

Senior Bachchan is currently shooting for his famous television show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Abhishek revealed that his father still practiced his lines for every episode 'just in case' he forgets them, while filming two episodes a day. He stated that even though Amit ji’s shoot doesn't begin until 11 am, he arrives on the sets at 7:30 am to prepare in advance. “He will get home at around 11:30-12 (at night), shower, have his dinner and then he gets on to his blog, he will be answering all his messages on Twitter and will be pushing out and saying 'Ghoomer dekho, Ghoomer dekho'. He is too sweet," added Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan on Shah Rukh Khan’s work ethic

Talking about how Shah Rukh Khan works on set, Abhishek claimed, “He is like an assistant, he doesn't even look at the watch, it's all about the work.” For the unversed, SRK and Abhishek have worked together in films like Kabhi Alvidaa Na Kehna and Happy New Year. Alluding to his father and SRK’s legacy, Abhishek mentioned, “That's why they are so great because for them, it’s just about the work."

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s Ghoomer will hit the big screens on August 18.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan says endorsement of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai as actors is important