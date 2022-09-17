Abhishek Bachchan asks ‘Why he's left out?’ as Jaya Bachchan and Shweta join Navya Nanda’s podcast

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a star in her own right. While Navya has expressed that she doesn’t wish to foray into Bollywood, she has been making waves on social media recently after she announced her very own podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’. A few days ago, Navya Nanda shared a video on her Instagram and announced her podcast, while also revealing that she will have real, witty and deeply personal conversations with some very special guests. Now, the trailer of What The Hell Navya has released, and joining the party of unplugged conversations are legendary actor, member of parliament, and Navya’s ‘Nani’, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, an author, columnist, entrepreneur and Navya's mom.

This news was announced with a trailer reveal, which gives fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the podcast. The trailer looks like a lot of fun with Navya, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda taking to the mic in their most candid avatars and indulging in frank, spontaneous and hilarious heart-to-heart chats. Abhishek Bachchan has now reacted to his niece's podcast, and reposting the trailer on his Instagram stories, he questioned why he has been left out. Sharing the video, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “What the hell Navya!! Why have I been left out? @navyananda.” Check out his Instagram story below.