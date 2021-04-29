Abhishek Bachchan on being amazed by Irrfan’s stint in Maqbool: He’s been wonderful in everything he’s done

On Irrfan’s first death anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan heaped praises for the late actor and recalled how his performance in Maqbool left him amazed.

It’s been a year since Irrfan lost his battle with cancer and breathed his last in Mumbai. His demise was not just a shock to his family but it also created an unfillable void in the industry. On his first birth anniversary, several celebs took to social media to pay a tribute to the late actor and remember his stunning onscreen charism. Amid this, Abhishek Bachchan, during a conversation with Film Companion, also recalled the time when he was amazed by Irrfan’s work for the first time.

Recalling the time when they went to Marrakech Film Festival in 2003, Abhishek said that he was amazed by Irrfan’s stint in Maqbool and emphasised that the late actor was excellent in everything he did. He stated, “ The first performance of Irrfan which really impacted me, we were both in Marrakech Film Festival in 2003 and he was there with Maqbool and I remember this scene with him and . And I was just amazed at how unaware he was of what is going on around him. And I found that so amazing as an actor. I don’t think Irrfan even cared where the camera was, that he was on a set.”

The Guru actor further mentioned that he admired this quality of Irrfan and hope that the actors manage to achieve this quality. “And like when I said earlier that he was truly just in that moment and I admire that quality of him throughout that he is so unaware of what’s going on around him technically. And I think if we as actors can achieve then you are on some level of acting which is just God-like. So, I have to say that Maqbool was the first time I was really impacted by his performance. He’s just been so wonderful in everything that he’s done,” Abhishek added.

On the other hand, Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madam also shared a heartfelt post for the late actor as she paid a tribute to him on his first death anniversary. She wrote, “We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble..where there were no words..Silences spoke out loud..where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fangirl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day.

To endless silent teachings and love.. To this phenomenon, people call Irrfan. Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you.”

