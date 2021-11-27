Abhishek Bachchan believes ‘Bob Biswas’ is better than Vidya Balan’s ‘Kahaani’

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bob Biswas’. For those unaware, the film is a spin-off of Vidya Balan’s Kahaani directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his project and said that he believes ‘Bob Biswas’ is better as compared to ‘Kahaani’.

Speaking to Indian Express, Abhishek said, “I saw Kahaani last year during the lockdown for the first time. I finished almost 80 per cent of the shoot, then we had to break because of the lockdown and halfway through, one day I finally said that ‘okay, let me see this film”. He added, “I think our film is better. With all due respect to Sujoy, his daughter (Diya) is better than him.”

Previously in an interview with PTI, filmmaker Sujoy had said that Abhishek was considered for the original as well. He had revealed that the first draft of the film focused on the characters of Vidya Bagchi and Bob Biswas however, later was changed as Abhishek couldn't do the film.

Sujoy had said, "When I started creating the new Bob, I went back to that same person and asked him if he would do it now, if he has the dates. He immediately said yes. That was Abhishek. "When I was thinking of the new one, he just happened. He was always the first Bob when we wrote the first draft, which never happened."

Abhishek Bachchan’s next 'Bob Biswas' is a crime-thriller directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The actor will be seen playing the titular role in Bob Biswas along with Chitrangada Singh in the lead.

