Abhishek Bachchan bids farewell to veteran WWE wrestler The Undertaker, recalls being in awe as a teenager

The Undertaker said goodbye to the WWE universe after entertaining people all over for close to three decades and Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt tribute to the wrestler.

As wrestling lovers around the world came together on social media to bid goodbye to veteran WWE wrestler The Undertaker on his retirement, Abhishek Bachchan was one among the millions of fans who also paid a tribute. The Undertaker aka Mark Callaway said goodbye on Monday morning (IST) to the WWE universe after entertaining people all over for close to three decades. While the pandemic forced fans to stay indoors, they made sure to pay a fitting virtual tribute.

Abhishek, a sports fanatic, shared a GIF of The Undertaker's entrance which shows him emerging from the smoke and revealed how he was in awe of him as a teenager. Calling the veteran wrestler an 'absolute legend', Junior Bachchan tweeted, "Remember as a young teenager seeing this for the 1st time and being in absolute awe! Since then, the whole world has been in awe! Absolute LEGEND! #FarewellTaker @undertaker."

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's post for The Undertaker:

Remember as a young teenager seeing this for the 1st time and being in absolute awe! Since then, the whole world has been in awe!

Absolute LEGEND! #FarewellTaker @undertaker https://t.co/JmkbIVnKsu — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 23, 2020

To pay a heartfelt tribute to The Undertaker and his illustrious career, WWE wrestlers Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane made their way to the ring. A video set to Metallica's Now That We're Dead also was played out featuring wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and Batista paying tribute to The Phenom at the Survivor Series where he first made his debut 3 decades ago.

